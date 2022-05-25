Maile Shannon, Chair of the Maui Nui Makai Network, will be a guest speaker at the next “Know Your Ocean Speaker Series.” Photo Courtesy: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

The public can learn about Maui’s first community-based marine conservation network during a free online presentation on June 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers Maile Shannon and Scott Crawford will share the story of the Maui Nui Makai Network, including ongoing projects and its vision for the future.

The Maui Nui Makai Network includes nine member communities that actively manage coastal areas of Maui Nui, incorporating native Hawaiian values, knowledge and experiences into management practices. Through the network, member sites share and learn from their diverse experiences, lessons and best practices to help each other mālama (care for) specific makai (seaward) areas.

The presentation is hosted by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council as part of its “Know Your Ocean Speaker Series” with support by the County of Maui Office of Climate Change, Resiliency and Sustainability.

While the presentation is free, pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/MNMNWebinar.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guest speaker Shannon is the current Chair of the Maui Nui Makai Network and has been involved in ‘āina-based work since 1999. Formerly a farmer/rancher, Shannon has worked and volunteered as a conservationist in the nonprofit world since 2009 while raising her children Marcus, Shannon and Hunter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guest speaker Crawford is the current Secretary of the Maui Nui Makai Network and has served as the Executive Director of Kipahulu Ohana, Inc. for 20 years, helping to manage Kapahu Living Farm traditional wetland taro farm, and the Malami i ke Kai program, including the proposed Kipahulu Moku Community Based Subsistence Fishing Area. He also works with other network members from East Maui: Na Mamo O Mu’olea and Ke Ao Hali‘i (Save Hana Coast) and he helps to manage the Hana Farmers Market.

“We are pleased to host this event, to help the public learn about the Maui Nui Makai Network’s community-based approach to protecting the marine resources found along the shorelines of Maui County,” said Robin Newbold, Co-founder and Chair of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. “We supported the creation of this network in its early days and are pleased to be one of four Kākoʻo members, as we watch it grow and thrive, incorporating Hawaiian traditions to create an effective modern-day approach to protecting our nearshore reefs, marine wildlife and coastal waters.”