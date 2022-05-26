Maui News

Pedestrian suffers critical life-threatening injuries, struck by vehicle on Hāna Highway

May 26, 2022, 5:20 PM HST
* Updated May 26, 6:36 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 51-year-old man sustained critical life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the Hāna Highway on foot on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 5:24 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 on the Hāna Highway (36) at the Hoʻokele Street intersection in Kahului.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a white 2005 Honda Civic four-door sedan, traveling westbound within the inner lane of Hāna Highway, collided into the pedestrian, who was traveling southbound, crossing the highway.

The pedestrian, who police say is known to frequent the Kahului area, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment. The operator of the Honda, a 54-year-old male from Haʻikū, did not report any injuries.

Police say the involvement of drugs and alcohol has yet to be determined as this investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1387320 2Hana Highway Partially Closed In Kahului Due To Motor Vehicle Accident 3Mayor Victorino Asks For Respectful Masking As Covid 19 Case Counts Rise 4Disaster Relief Period Declared For Mauis Axis Deer Crisis As Population Grows To 60000 5Ranking Maui 3rd In The World 4th In The Nation For Best Vacations 6Visitor Education Efforts Ramp Up At Kahului Airport Ahead Of Summer Travel Season