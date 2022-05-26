A 51-year-old man sustained critical life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the Hāna Highway on foot on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 5:24 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 on the Hāna Highway (36) at the Hoʻokele Street intersection in Kahului.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a white 2005 Honda Civic four-door sedan, traveling westbound within the inner lane of Hāna Highway, collided into the pedestrian, who was traveling southbound, crossing the highway.

The pedestrian, who police say is known to frequent the Kahului area, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment. The operator of the Honda, a 54-year-old male from Haʻikū, did not report any injuries.

Police say the involvement of drugs and alcohol has yet to be determined as this investigation is ongoing.