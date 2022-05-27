Hawaiʻi school lunch. File PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced today that 83 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status, through its summer food service program.

Beginning in early June the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at select schools Monday through Friday, with the exception of June 10 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).

SSO is funded by the US Department of Agriculture and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.

“Good nutrition is vital to the health and development of our growing keiki and summer food service programs help to ensure that meals are available for all school-aged children during the summer break,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We encourage our parents to make these meals part of your child’s summer schedules to give them balanced and nutritious options. We thank our devoted cafeteria staff and administrators and our federal partners for making this program possible each year.”

Schools can opt to serve breakfast only, lunch only, or both meals. Parents should view detailed serving locations and times here or call their nearest participating school directly for more details.

Summer meals will no longer be offered in “Grab & Go” containers and will return to on-campus dining only, the standard format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served, and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, email [email protected] with as much detail as possible.

Schools eligible for the SSO program must have 50% or more of its regularly enrolled students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

MAUI

Kalama El.

Kīhei El.

King Kekaulike High

Lokelani Inter.

MOLOKAʻI

Kaunakakai El.

Molokaʻi Middle

Molokaʻi High

OʻAHU

ʻĀnuenue School

August Ahrens El.

Ben Parker El.

Blanche Pope El.

Dole Middle

Ewa Makai Middle

Farrington High

Fern El.

Hauʻula El.

Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf and the Blind (closed site)

Heʻeia El.

Hōkūlani El.

ʻIliahi El.

Kaʻala El.

Kaewai El.

Kahaluʻu El.

Kahuku El.

Kahuku High & Inter.

Kailua High

Kaimuki High

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi El.

Kalihi Waena El.

Kāneʻohe El.

Kapalama El.

Kapolei High

Kapunahala El.

Kauluwela El.

King Inter.

Kūhiō El.

Lāʻie El.

Leihoku El.

Maʻemaʻe El.

Maili El.

Makaha El.

Nānāikapono El.

Nānākuli El.

Nānākuli High & Inter.

Pālolo El.

Pearl City El.

Princess Ruth Keʻelikolani Middle

Pūʻōhala El.

Puʻuhale El.

Roosevelt High

Stevenson Middle

Waialua High & Inter.

Waiʻanae El.

Waiʻanae Inter.

Waiʻanae High

Waimanalo El. & Inter.

Wheeler El.

Wheeler Middle

HAWAII

DeSilva El.

Hilo High

Honokaʻa High & Inter.

Kaʻū High & Pahala Inter.

Kalanianaʻole Elementary & Inter.

Kaumana El.

Keaʻau El.

Keaʻau High

Keaʻau Middle

Kelakehe High

Keaukaha El.

Keonepoko El.

Kohala El.

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Mountain View El.

Naʻalehu El. & Inter.

Pāhoa High & Inter.

Waiakea High

Waiakea Inter.

Waimea El.

KAUAI