Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:27 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:40 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:18 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:50 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will trend up today through Saturday, then again next Tuesday through midweek as overlapping south- southwest swells move through. This will result in a long spell of above average surf for our south facing shores each day through next week. Peak surf heights should reach the advisory level late this afternoon through Saturday night with the first swell, then near the warning level late Tuesday through Wednesday as the second swell moves in and peaks. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will ease today as a small north-northwest swell moves out. A similar northwest swell is expected by Sunday, which will linger into Monday before easing. Surf will remain small and choppy along east facing shores into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.