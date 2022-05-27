Maui’s fifth medical cannabis retail dispensary set to open
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health issued a formal notice that authorizes Pono Life Sciences, LLC dba Pono Life Maui to open its second medical cannabis retail dispensary on Maui.
The new dispensary is located at 115 N. Market Street in Wailuku. Sales are expected to begin on May 28. The formal notice was issued after Pono Life Maui passed its final onsite inspection today.
This will be Maui’s fifth retail dispensary and the 20th retail dispensary for the state.
As of April 30, 2022, a total of 34,047 in-state patients and 2,765 caregivers were registered statewide, including 6,480 patients and 581 caregivers on Maui.
The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hawai‘i‘s licensed retail dispensaries include:
Maui
- Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
- 44 Pa‘a St., Kahului
- 1087 Limahana Pl. Unit 4B, Lahaina
- 7 Aewa Pl., Unit 3, Makawao
- Pono Life Sciences located at:
- 415 Dairy Rd., Kahului
- 115 N Market St., Wailuku
Hawai‘i Island
- Big Island Grown locations at:
- 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, Hilo
- 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela
- 74-5617 Pawai Pl., Kailua-Kona
- Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
- 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, Kailua-Kona
- 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela
- 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo
Kaua‘i
- Green Aloha located at:
- 4-1565 Kuhio Hwy., Kapa‘a
O‘ahu
- Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
- 1314 South King St., Honolulu
- 2113 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu
- 3131 North Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu
- Cure Oahu located at:
- 727 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu
- 4850 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei
- Noa Botanicals locations at:
- 1308 Young St., Honolulu
- 46-028 Kawa St., Kaneohe
- 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea
Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.
All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.
More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis.