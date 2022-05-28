The 15th Annual Celebration of Fathers, hosted by Maui Family Support Services, will be June 4.

Maui Family Support Service will host its 15th Annual Celebration of Fathers on June 4 with a free drive through event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Baldwin High School Parking lot, 1650 Ka’ahumanu Ave. in Wailuku.

Families will receive take home activities for their keiki, information about community resources, prizes, food boxes and more.

The Celebration of Fathers event recognizes that fathers or other male caregivers who are involved in the lives of children play an integral role in the development of their children. They help their children grow to be empathetic, compassionate adults, having higher self esteem, better social skills and fewer at-risk behaviors.

Maui Family Support Services is a private, non-profit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The agency has provided 42 years of continuous service.

For more information, go to mfss.org or call 808-242-0900.