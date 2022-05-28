Maui News

Celebrate dad with free drive thru event June 4 by Maui Family Support Services

May 28, 2022, 9:00 AM HST
* Updated May 27, 2:23 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The 15th Annual Celebration of Fathers, hosted by Maui Family Support Services, will be June 4.

Maui Family Support Service will host its 15th Annual Celebration of Fathers on June 4 with a free drive through event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Baldwin High School Parking lot, 1650 Ka’ahumanu Ave. in Wailuku.

Families will receive take home activities for their keiki, information about community resources,  prizes, food boxes and more.  

The Celebration of Fathers event recognizes that fathers or other male caregivers who are involved in the lives of children play an integral role in the development of their children. They help their children grow to be empathetic, compassionate adults, having higher self esteem, better social skills and fewer at-risk behaviors.  

Maui Family Support Services is a private, non-profit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The agency has provided 42 years of continuous service.

For more information, go to mfss.org or call 808-242-0900.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Pedestrian Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries Struck By Vehicle On Hana Highway 2Ranking Maui 3rd In The World 4th In The Nation For Best Vacations 3Maui County Visitor Arrivals Last Month Exceed Pre Pandemic Highs 4Nine Maui County Students Awarded 30k In Mamoru Aiko Takitani Foundation Scholarships 5Mauis Fifth Medical Cannabis Retail Dispensary Set To Open 6May 18 25 2022 Covid 19 Update 5 Deaths 8924 New Infections In Hawaiʻi￼