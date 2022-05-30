Memorial Day flower drop at Makawao Cemetery. Image courtesy of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.

As part of this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters released fragrant flowers over veterans’ graves at Makawao Veterans Cemetery during a flower drop tribute. Attendees included Maui County Veterans and their families.

The program started with a presentation of flowers for monuments, followed by a shower of petals from the helicopter.

The Memorial Day observance in Makawao was presented by the Maui County Veterans Council.

