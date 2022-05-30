Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2022

May 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
8-12
8-12 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:41 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:51 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:37 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:10 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next south swell will fill into the region later this afternoon and evening, likely exceeding High Surf Advisory levels from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with south swell heights peaking around 4 to 4.5 feet with an 18 to 20 second period. This south swell energy will slowly fade into near to below normal background summer season levels from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. 


A medium period northwest swell will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Surf heights along west and east facing shores will increase over the next three days as the incoming long period south swell energy wraps around each island. Surf heights for these shores will fade from Thursday onward as the south swell diminishes to background levels. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
