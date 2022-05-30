Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|8-12
|8-12
|East Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The next south swell will fill into the region later this afternoon and evening, likely exceeding High Surf Advisory levels from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with south swell heights peaking around 4 to 4.5 feet with an 18 to 20 second period. This south swell energy will slowly fade into near to below normal background summer season levels from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
A medium period northwest swell will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Surf heights along west and east facing shores will increase over the next three days as the incoming long period south swell energy wraps around each island. Surf heights for these shores will fade from Thursday onward as the south swell diminishes to background levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com