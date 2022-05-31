Maui Business

Nominations available for 2022 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards

May 31, 2022, 9:17 AM HST
* Updated May 31, 9:18 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards. PC: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards to recognize members of the Maui Filipino community with outstanding achievements, demonstrations of leadership, professional excellence and service to the community.

This year, the theme Galing at Giting (Excellence and Courage) celebrates leaders who have risen above adversity and have embodied hope.

Awardees will be honored at the Gintong Pamana Leadership & Scholarship Awards banquet on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel. 

The nomination form is available online at www.mauifilipinochamber.com/gintongpamana.  The deadline to submit a nomination form online is June 15, 2022. 

Admission tickets, sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. For inquiries on this event or about the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, visit mauifilipinochamber.com or email [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Last year’s recipients were David “Kawika” Mattos and Glenn Casil.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui And Oʻahu Beaches Make Top 10 In 2022 List By Dr Beach 2Missing Paʻia Man Last Seen In Early April 3Haʻikus Iconic Giggle Hill Pending Sale And Some Maui Residents Are Sad About It 4Seven New Doctors From Maui County Among Uh John A Burns School Of Medicine Graduates 5Lottery Held For Affordable Rentals At Kiaulu O Kupuohi In Lahaina 6Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa Awards Scholarships To Six Maui Students