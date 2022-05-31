Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards. PC: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards to recognize members of the Maui Filipino community with outstanding achievements, demonstrations of leadership, professional excellence and service to the community.

This year, the theme Galing at Giting (Excellence and Courage) celebrates leaders who have risen above adversity and have embodied hope.

Awardees will be honored at the Gintong Pamana Leadership & Scholarship Awards banquet on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel.

The nomination form is available online at www.mauifilipinochamber.com/gintongpamana. The deadline to submit a nomination form online is June 15, 2022.

Admission tickets, sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. For inquiries on this event or about the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, visit mauifilipinochamber.com or email [email protected]

Last year’s recipients were David “Kawika” Mattos and Glenn Casil.