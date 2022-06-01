Bridge consultants for the County of Maui discovered significant flood damage to the foundation of an abutment on the Hāna side of the Kukuiula Bridge at Mile Marker 39.5. The bridge was closed today. Through traffic will not be allowed until bridge repairs are completed. County of Maui photo

Piʻilani/Hāna Highway is closed at Mile 39 in Kīpahulu at the Kukuiula Bridge. Repairs began at 2 p.m. today at the location, and are expected to last for two weeks.

The Road is closed in both directions and traffic will be turned around, emergency vehicles included, according to a County alert. Maui Police Department’s Wailuku Patrol Division will be responding from the ʻUlupalakua direction with any calls for service.

County officials say storm water runoff damaged the foundation of an abutment holding up the Hāna side of the Kukuiula Bridge at Mile Marker 39.5. The damage rendered the bridge unsafe for vehicle traffic according to the Department of Public Works.

The bridge has been closed, and road closure signs have been posted in Hāna, ʻUlupalakua and at Kukuiula Bridge.

Bridge consultants discovered damage to bridge’s scour protection footing during a routine bridge inspection this morning. Recent flooding has caused a significant amount of erosion upstream of the bridge, according to a County press release.

Repairs are expected to take at least two months.

Motorists are advised there is no through traffic from Hāna to Kula. Motorists traveling to Hāna should plan to return via Keʻanae, Haʻikū and Pāʻia.