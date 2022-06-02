Maui News

Japanese Cultural Society of Maui Scholarship deadline extended to June 30

June 2, 2022, 12:30 PM HST
* Updated June 1, 9:56 PM
Japanese Cultural Society of Maui scholarship awards. Photo: file 2019

The deadline for the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s Scholarship program application is extended to June 30, 2022.

Applicants with a record of involvement in promoting and perpetuating the Japanese culture and language are encouraged to apply.

Applicants don’t need to be of Japanese descent, but must be a resident of the island of Maui, and a High School graduate of the class of 2022, or a current full-time student at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Scholarships are at $1000 each, with one applicant awarded $1,500 for the Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship for the perpetuation of the Japanese language. 

Go to jcsmaui.org/scholarship to download the application. To submit the requirements or for questions, email [email protected]

Comments

