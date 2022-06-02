Japanese Cultural Society of Maui Scholarship deadline extended to June 30
The deadline for the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s Scholarship program application is extended to June 30, 2022.
Applicants with a record of involvement in promoting and perpetuating the Japanese culture and language are encouraged to apply.
Applicants don’t need to be of Japanese descent, but must be a resident of the island of Maui, and a High School graduate of the class of 2022, or a current full-time student at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
Scholarships are at $1000 each, with one applicant awarded $1,500 for the Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship for the perpetuation of the Japanese language.
Go to jcsmaui.org/scholarship to download the application. To submit the requirements or for questions, email [email protected]