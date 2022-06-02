Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:12 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:22 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:43 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:44 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A significant long-period south swell will gradually subside over the next day or so, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into next week. Elsewhere, surf will remain below HSA levels. A couple of small swells from the north and northwest will arrive from Friday into next week, keeping surf from becoming completely flat along north facing shores. Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.