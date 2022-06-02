Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2022

June 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:12 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:22 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:43 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:44 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A significant long-period south swell will gradually subside over the next day or so, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into next week. Elsewhere, surf will remain below HSA levels. A couple of small swells from the north and northwest will arrive from Friday into next week, keeping surf from becoming completely flat along north facing shores. Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
