Kai Kahele Candidate Filing and Special Announcements

Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele Announces Run for Governor. PC: Courtesy Team Kahele

Kai Kahele, alongside his supporters, will be officially filing his nomination for Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi, as well as announcing critical campaign developments, including a pledge to other candidates and the people of Hawaiʻi.

Candidacy filing will take place on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the state Office of Elections in Pearl City.

The Congressman will be heading to Washington D.C. following the event to vote in favor of sweeping gun reform.

Commit to Keiki Initiative to host virtual talk story forum with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lynn Mariano

Lynn Mariano. PC: https://marianoforgovernor.org

The Commit to Keiki initiative will be hosting its fourth in a series of virtual talk story forums with Hawaii’s 2022 candidates for Governor. On Monday, June 13 at 7 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to hear republican gubernatorial candidate Lynn Mariano’s stance on early childhood topics and learn more about the Commit to Keiki’s efforts to ensure Hawai‘i’s next governor champions early learning and childcare, family violence prevention and mental health.

WHAT: Commit to Keiki Virtual Talk Story Forum with Lynn Mariano

WHEN: Monday, June 13, 2022, 7 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual Meeting Registration – Zoom

Commit to Keiki is a non-profit, non-partisan campaign to ensure that young children and families are at the top of Hawai’i’s next governor’s agenda. The campaign will focus gubernatorial candidates on the need to make early learning and childcare more accessible, affordable, and of higher quality, while underscoring the importance of investing in family violence prevention and mental health.

Commit to Keiki Initiative to host virtual talk story forum with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Vicky Cayetano

On Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m., the Commit to Keiki initiative will host its second talk story forum with democratic gubernatorial candidate, Vicky Cayetano. Attendees will have another opportunity to hear Cayetano’s stance on early childhood topics, including policy discussions on early learning and childcare, family violence prevention and mental health.

WHAT: Commit to Keiki Virtual Talk Story Forum with Vicky Cayetano

WHEN: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 7 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual Meeting Registration – Zoom

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]inow.com.