Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 04, 2022

June 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:32 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Long-period south swell will gradually subside through today, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores through the weekend. Weak trade winds will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Pitched As Future Site For Apartments But Council Shuts It Down  2Maui Man Hospitalized With Life Threatening Injuries After Hit And Run In Kihei  3Hana Hwy Closed Due To Vehicle Accident Fronting Paia Bay  4Piʻilani Highway Closed At Mile 39 At The In Kipahulu For Two Weeks  5Maui Police Department Announces Assistant Chief Promotion  6Brown Water Advisory Issued After High Surf Reaches Foliage Above The High Water Mark