Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:32 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:55 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Long-period south swell will gradually subside through today, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores through the weekend. Weak trade winds will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.