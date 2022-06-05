Homebridge Financial Services in Hawai‘i announced today that Maui’s Faith Armanini and Oʻahu’s Team Hi Five (Preston Sims and Rylan Maddox) are its top producers for May.

Faith Armanini. Courtesy photo.

Faith Armanini is a loan originator for the Maui office. She has over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to Homebridge, Faith worked for HomeStreet Bank as a Producing Manager/Loan officer for five years and was consistently one of the top producers for the state. Prior to that she owned and operated Alii Mortgage for 12 years. Faith attended the University of Colorado-Boulder and graduated with a zoology degree at the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa. Born and raised on Maui, Faith is a member of Grace Bible Church and volunteers for events there regularly.

Preston Sims and Rylan Maddox. Courtesy photo.

Preston Sims and Rylan Maddox are Mortgage Loan Originators with Homebridge’s Kahala office on O‘ahu, known as Team HI FIVE:

Preston Sims has more than 10 years of mortgage industry experience. He specializes in VA, FHA and conventional loans and has closed over 800 residential loans in Hawaiʻi. Prior to Homebridge, he was a network engineer at Comcast. Preston is a proud graduate of Hawai‘i Pacific University where he double majored in advertising and public relations. He currently resides in Hawaiʻi Kai.

Rylan Maddox has nearly 10 years of mortgage industry experience. Prior to Homebridge, he was a manager at Veterans United Home Loans in Honolulu, overseeing a staff of more than 50 employees. He was the top VA loan officer from 2014-2016 until becoming an Area Manager. Rylan is a proud graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he majored in Business Management with a focus in Finance and Operations Management. He currently resides in Honolulu.