Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 5, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Carol Ann Reese

Jan. 3, 1938 – June 1, 2022

Sharon Dawn Knutson (Crow)

April 22, 1963 – May 25, 2022

Sharon Dawn Knutson, 59 of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away on May 25, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi. She was born on April 22, 1963, in Minnesota. Sharon was an incredible Real Estate Owner and Broker of Knutson & Associates.

She is survived by sons Blake (Kyle Nishiyama) Kessner; Grant Kessner and daughter Stephanie Kessner. She will be deeply missed.

Private services will be held.

Flodeliza Tapat Galiza

Jan. 26, 1964 – May 24, 2022

Flordeliza Tapat Galiza, 58, of Kahului, passed away on May 24, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 26, 1964 in San

Juan, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 7 p.m.

Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will start at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Flordeliza was a snack shop owner with the County of Maui.

She was predeceased by her parents, Pedro & Felicitas Tapat; sisters, Delia Molina, Gina Tapat; and half brother, Carlito Galamgam. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wilmer Galiza; children, Jason (Roselyn) Galiza, Joyanne (Jefferson) Franco; siblings, Rolinda (Delfin) Quiocho, Ernesto (Francisca) Tapat, Emelda (Francisco) Redaus, Nenita Dela Cruz, Florida

(Danilo) Cariaga, Mergie (Reynold) Queral and 2 grandchildren, Xyren Franco and Blaze Galiza.

June 1, 1923 – May 17, 2022

March 22, 1967 – May 24, 2022

June 11, 1921 – May 17, 2022

Louis L Maiero

Jan. 13, 1930 – May 13, 2022

Louis Maiero, 92, of Hilo, passed away at Hilo Medical Center on May 13, 2022. Born Jan. 13, 1930, he graduated from Villanova University with a degree in economics in 1951.

He worked as Corporate Director of Production and Inventory at General Battery Corp in Reading, PA.

In addition, he refereed five different sports, including football, for 50 years and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Louis is survived by wife, H. Joann Maiero; sons Louis C. (Elaine) Maiero, Stephen J. (Caite) Maiero; daughters, Janice (Fred) Silva, Dr. Marisa M (Arthur) Wall, sister, Elaine (Robert) Denny; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.