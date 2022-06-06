PC: courtesy

Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele officially filed his nomination papers on Monday morning in the race for Hawaiʻi’s next governor.

Kahele was joined by his wife Maria, daughters ʻIolana and Nāmaka, and a few key supporters at the Office of Elections in Pearl City.

He emphasized a “pono pledge: to run a clean campaign focused on his vision for Hawaiʻi.” He also called on his competitors to do the same and denounce negative campaign activities by any candidate or non-candidate committee.

“Maria and I are humbled, honored, and excited to officially file our candidacy for Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi,” said Congressman Kai Kahele said in a post filing press release. “Traveling around the state over the last 18 months and speaking to many throughout our community, it became clear that Hawaiʻi is ready for a new style of leadership; one that puts all of Hawaiʻi’s people first, one that is reflective of our diverse and vibrant communities, one that is rooted in our local culture and values, and one that is exciting and inspires hope in the future for our keiki. That is the type of leadership we are prepared to bring to Hawaiʻi’s highest office.”

To date, the Kahele campaign reports receiving upwards of $100,000 in small-dollar donations from more than 1,400 individual contributors across the state. The campaign is accepting no more than $100 from any one individual, according to the announcement.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

