Man cited for illegal structure and storing personal belongings at Maunalua Bay

June 9, 2022, 9:05 PM HST
State conservation police cited a man at Maunalua Bay for having an illegal structure and storing his personal belongings at the location.

State officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources say the man had allegedly cited lineage to various Polynesian monarchies, and yelled at and argued with Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers claiming, because of his heritage, he was not subject to the laws or rules of the State. 

  • Maunalua Bay enforcement (June 9, 2022) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
Department officials say 56-year-old Saute Sapolu of East O‘ahu did not have permission, under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, to set up the makeshift campsite on public property.

“It included a thatched hale, a small fishpond, plantings, and offerings and had become a bit of a tourist attraction,” according to a department press release. “Prior to DOCARE and DOBOR dismantling the camp, several tour groups passed by and either waved at him or honked their horns.”

A team from Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation took the man’s hale down and loaded it and other materials into a truck. By law, the division will store everything for 30-days to give Sapolu time to reclaim everything. 

He is scheduled to appear July 7, in Honolulu District Court. 

