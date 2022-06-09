Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 09, 2022

June 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:54 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 05:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:16 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:19 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:37 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected. A small short-period northwest swell will slowly fade the next day or two. Another small northwest swell is expected Sunday and Monday. Little in the way of south swell is expected into next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will get a little larger over the weekend as trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




