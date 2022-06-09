Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:54 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 05:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:16 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:19 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected. A small short-period northwest swell will slowly fade the next day or two. Another small northwest swell is expected Sunday and Monday. Little in the way of south swell is expected into next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will get a little larger over the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.