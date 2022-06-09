Queen Ka’ahumanu entrance. PC: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Maui kicked off its 50th anniversary earlier this year with an inaugural scholarship program and quarterly special events to honor the Queen, the Maui community, and the Center’s tenants.

On June 8, 1974, the Center held its grand opening with 48 stores and anchor tenants including Liberty House and Sears. Today, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center features many local businesses and popular retail shops. Mall management says that after five decades, the center continues to celebrate commerce, community, and culture.

To give back to the community, three graduating high-school seniors were recognized with a $1,500 scholarship based on academic achievement, involvement in the community, financial need, work experience, introduction video, and essay content.

Award recipients include:

Aya Buttaro of H.P. Baldwin High School

Adam Juan of H.P. Baldwin High School

Amy Khoang of Lahainaluna High School

“What better way to honor QKC’s legacy than by investing in our future and their education,” said Marina Satoafaiga, Pacific Retail Capital Partners’ AVP of Marketing, West Region. “These young adults will help to shape our tomorrow and we can’t think of a better focus group to lean into and gain insight on how Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center can better serve its community.”

For the month of June, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has four music, art, and cultural events planned including:

Kama‘āina Nights with Izik on June 17

Keiki Club with Maui Ocean Center on June 18

Make Music Hawai‘i Day on June 21

Surf Into Summer with The Foam Co. on June 25.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is a regional shopping and entertainment destination, featuring more than 100 shops and restaurants. Located in Central Maui, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is home to the island’s only department store, Macy’s, national brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Vans and Champs along with an all-digital, six-screen Ka‘ahumanu Theatre.