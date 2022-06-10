Maui Food and Dining

Hungry Coyote eatery on Maui celebrates first year, conducts job training for teens

June 10, 2022, 12:00 PM HST
* Updated June 10, 12:42 PM
PC: Hungry Coyote
PC: Hungry Coyote

Hungry Coyote, a local eatery in West Maui, celebrates its first year anniversary and the successful completion of its first teen job training program.  

“A few of our local teens have successfully achieved job training skills in restaurant front and back house job readiness and are ready for a brighter future,” said owner Angela Ruiz.

The Hungry Coyote “Teen Empowerment” program recruited teens from shelters, special learning programs and those interested in culinary professions. 

Ruiz said the restaurant offered part-time paid training, “so teens could acquire job skills, build resumes, obtain letters of reference, open their own bank accounts, secure State Identification cards and learn desirable work ethics to move forward in becoming successful, independent young adults.”

The program continues, and Hungry Coyote reports that it currently has a few openings for interested candidates.

Hungry Coyote offers Gourmet Mexican Cuisine infused with local island flavors. “From our homemade blue corn tortilla tacos and enchiladas to our Chef’s special Pan-Seared Mahi and Grilled Jumbo Shrimp plates, guests enjoy our comfort food made fresh,” said Ruiz.

PC: Hungry Coyote
Hours of operation for dinner are Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to approximately 8:15 p.m.. Brunch is offered Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hungry Coyote is located at 840 Waineʻe St, Lahaina in the Lahaina Square next door to Aloha Dollar store and across the street from Foodland/McDonalds. 

The restaurant offers kamaʻāina, senior, Military and industry discounts.

Reservations may be made and menu options are available for viewing at Hungrycoyote808.com. Catering and special event inquiries are available by calling 808-640-7554.

