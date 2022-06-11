Maui News

East Maui water is topic of roundtable panel

June 11, 2022, 6:09 PM HST
* Updated June 11, 6:10 PM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Luʻukia Nakanelua, Esq., Post JD-Law Fellow, Ka Huli Ao Center for Excellence in Native Hawaiian Law (left); East Maui Councilmember Shane Sinenci (middle); and Jonathan Scheuer, Ph.D., Natural Resource Conflict Consultant, Water Policy Expert, Department of Hawaiian Homelands (right). PC: via Sierra Club event flyer

The Sierra Club Maui Chapter hosts a roundtable panel to discuss ways to restore water to the East Maui community.

Maui County’s Government Relations, Ethics, and Transparency (GREAT) committee is currently considering a resolution for a charter amendment to establish an East Maui Community Water Authority.  

Event organizers say that if approved in committee, and then by County Council, it could appear on the general election ballot for Maui County residents to vote on in November.  

The resolution was introduced by East Maui Councilmember Shane Sinenci to provide clarity and flexibility, and incorporate input from the community and the Department of Corporation Counsel.

If established, the East Maui Community Water Authority and Community Board would: (1) pursue the feasibility of acquiring the long-term water lease agreements for the Nāhiku, Ke‘anae, Honomanū, and Huelo License Areas and entering into an intergovernmental agreement to provide a long-term reliable supply of water for domestic and agricultural needs; and (2) manage water resources in a competent, fiscally responsible, and transparent manner as mandated by the State of Hawai‘i Constitution and public trust doctrine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The resolution comes as the Board of Land and Natural Resources moves forward in the process of issuing long term water leases.  Currently, the only applicant for the East Maui water leases is Alexander & Baldwin/East Maui Irrigation.  The Sierra Club reports that the establishment of an East Maui Community Water Authority, saying it provides an alternative choice.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Panelists at the roundtable include: Luʻukia Nakanelua, Esq., Post JD-Law Fellow, Ka Huli Ao Center for Excellence in Native Hawaiian Law; East Maui Councilmember Shane Sinenci; and Jonathan Scheuer, Ph.D., Natural Resource Conflict Consultant, Water Policy Expert, Department of Hawaiian Homelands.

The roundtable takes place on Monday, June 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and can be viewed live on the Sierra Club Maui Facebook page.

Organizers say the discussion gives the public the opportunity to learn more about the opportunity to “restore community control over East Mauiʻs water resources.” 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Tenants Getting Kicked Out Of Lahaina Crossroads Apartments Rent Nearly Doubling 2Man Cited For Illegal Structure And Storing Personal Belongings At Maunalua Bay 3120 Unit Affordable Rental Project Slated For Waiehu Gains Key State Approval 4Hungry Coyote Eatery On Maui Celebrates First Year Conducts Job Training For Teens 5Sen Decoite Announces Resources For Maui County Residents Facing Axis Deer Issues 6Severe Drought Triggers Call For Water Conservation In Maui County