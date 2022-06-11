Maui News

HMSA Kaimana awards honors 15 students and nine schools

June 11, 2022, 5:05 PM HST
Kyra Ong of Maui High School (left) and Kolea Suehiro of Kamehameha Schools Maui (right).

Two Maui students were honored as part of the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association’s 17th annual HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program.

Kyra Ong of Maui High School and Kolea Suehiro of Kamehameha Schools Maui are among a list of 15 exemplary college-bound students who were recognized at the event for their achievements and excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship. Each of the student honorees received scholarships worth $5,000.

Maui Preparatory Academy and Molokaʻi High School were among nine high schools recognized for their excellence as well. The schools were recognized for achieving the highest program scores in their league (classified by enrollment) in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship. The nine highest-scoring schools received $1,500 each.

For the first time in three years, HMSA celebrated winners of the program in person at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

“Every year, I’m amazed by the wonderful talent we have in our high school communities and, to me, this is one of the most meaningful awards out there because it celebrates the best and most well-rounded kids,” said HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “At HMSA, we’re proud to support and honor our inspiring leaders of tomorrow and I’m thrilled we could celebrate our winners in person.”

HMSA has sponsored the Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program in partnership with the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association since 2005 to recognize all-around accomplishments by high schools and reward individual students with scholarships.

To be eligible for a scholarship, student recipients had to graduate from a Hawaii high school in 2022 with a 2.75 or higher GPA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, requirements were relaxed and participation in athletics and involvement in community service during their high school years were encouraged but not required. Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for college tuition, books, computers, and room and board.

Awards were presented during today’s luncheon by HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. Dr. Mugiishi was joined by emcee Hawaii News Now Anchor Steve Uyehara. 

The scholarship selection committee included the following Hawaii business leaders: Katie Chang, executive director, Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders; Jenn Diesman, senior vice president of government policy and advocacy, HMSA; Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director, community relations, Hawaiian Airlines; Dave Reardon, sports columnist, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; and Steve Uyehara, anchor, Hawaii News Now.

2022 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program: Winning Students

Maui Interscholastic League

  • Kyra Ong, Maui High School
  • Kolea Suehiro, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

  • Montana Lagat, Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi
  • Jordanna Takaki, Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi

Interscholastic League of Honolulu

  • Zoey Duan, Punahou School
  • Jack Jones, ‘Iolani School
  • Freddie Lao, Saint Louis School
  • Logan Lau, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Kauai Interscholastic Federation

  • Jessica Drent, Kapa‘a High School
  • Kai Mottley, Kaua‘i High School

Oahu Interscholastic Association

  • Taylor Fukunaga, Waipahu High School
  • Mana Iketani, Kalani High School
  • Ikaika McCormick, Waialua High School
  • Chance Ratliff, Mililani High School 
  • Madeline Tamura, Kailua High School

2022 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program: Winning Schools

Maui Interscholastic League

  • Small School (fewer than 350 students): Maui Preparatory Academy
  • Large School (350 students or more): Molokaʻi High School

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

  • Small School (fewer than 200 students): Parker School
  • Large School (200 students or more): Kohala High School

Interscholastic League of Honolulu

  • Small School (fewer than 400 students): University Laboratory School
  • Large School (400 students or more): Hawaii Baptist Academy

Kauaʻi Interscholastic Federation

  • Kapaʻa High School

Oʻahu Interscholastic Association

  • Small School (fewer than 1,300 students): Kahuku High & Intermediate School
  • Large School (1,300 students or more): Radford High School
