Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:24 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:20 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:23 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:02 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf heights will continue for the foreseeable future. Background south swell will continue through Wednesday. A slight bump in long period southwest swell energy will show up along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small medium period west- northwest swell will fill into the islands tonight through Monday. This first swell will then slowly fade through Wednesday. Another larger long period west-northwest swell arrives in the islands on Thursday producing out of season fun size surf along north and west facing shores lingering into the weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.