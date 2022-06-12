Maui Surf Forecast for June 12, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf heights will continue for the foreseeable future. Background south swell will continue through Wednesday. A slight bump in long period southwest swell energy will show up along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small medium period west- northwest swell will fill into the islands tonight through Monday. This first swell will then slowly fade through Wednesday. Another larger long period west-northwest swell arrives in the islands on Thursday producing out of season fun size surf along north and west facing shores lingering into the weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
