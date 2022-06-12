Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 12, 2022

June 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:24 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:20 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:23 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:02 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf heights will continue for the foreseeable future. Background south swell will continue through Wednesday. A slight bump in long period southwest swell energy will show up along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small medium period west- northwest swell will fill into the islands tonight through Monday. This first swell will then slowly fade through Wednesday. Another larger long period west-northwest swell arrives in the islands on Thursday producing out of season fun size surf along north and west facing shores lingering into the weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Tenants Getting Kicked Out Of Lahaina Crossroads Apartments Rent Nearly Doubling  2State Law Enforcement Hope To Shut Down Sexy Sandbar Saturday Party Before It Starts  3Man Cited For Illegal Structure And Storing Personal Belongings At Maunalua Bay  4Hungry Coyote Eatery On Maui Celebrates First Year Conducts Job Training For Teens  5120 Unit Affordable Rental Project Slated For Waiehu Gains Key State Approval  6Hmsa Kaimana Awards Honors 15 Students And Nine Schools