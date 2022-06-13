The South Maui Community Plan was created to help bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Applications are available and are now being accepted for South Maui residents interested in serving on the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee.

Nine members will be chosen by the County Council and four by the Mayor.

“Applicants do not have to be experts in planning, but they should have a good sense of the strengths of the community and what changes would help to improve the quality of life in South Maui,” according to an email communication from the Maui Tomorrow Foundation. “They should also be prepared to make a commitment of time to read relevant materials in advance of the meetings, to listen to testimony from interested members of the public, and to deliberate over proposed policies and land use designations for the plan.”

The CPAC will meet over six months. Their recommendations will then be forwarded to the Maui Planning Commission, whose comments will go to the County Council, which will make final decisions about the content of the updated community plan.

The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on June 30.

The application can be accessed here and turned in via the following options:

Emailed to [email protected] .

Mailed to 200 South High Street, Wailuku, HI, 96793.

Hand-delivered to the South Maui District Office at 1305 North Holopono, Suite 9, Kīhei.

At the bottom of the second page of the application, under BOARD/COMMISSION PREFERENCES, applicants would write in “South Maui CPAC.”

Webinar: “Maui Tomorrow: How You Can Make a Difference” on June 16 at 6 p.m.

Maui Tomorrow hosts a webinar on civic engagement on Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to learn more about the CPAC, and other ways to make a positive impact on Maui’s future, according to an event announcement.

The webinar entitled: “Tools for the ʻĀina Protector,” empowers the community to safeguard what makes Maui “nō ka ʻoi.”

The 90-minute educational Zoom session, features discussion from community leaders Lucienne de Naie and Dick Mayer about their past successes in resource protection.

The session will also cover the upcoming South Maui Community Plan process, and discuss how the public can make a difference in the outcome.

The webinar will feature community members who have been close to the process, including Kai Nishiki, who served as Chair of the West Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee, and Maui Tomorrow Foundationʻs executive director Albert Perez.

“Attendees will walk away with increased knowledge and clear, actionable steps they can take to make a difference,” according to the announcement.