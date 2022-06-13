Crime Statistics

Maui police seek information on assault in Kihei that left victim unconscious

June 13, 2022, 4:13 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui police are seeking public information on an assault reported in Kīhei early Saturday morning that left a man unconscious.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the rear of a private parking lot located at 1913 South Kīhei Road.  Upon police arrival, a 29-year-old Haʻikū male was found unconscious, surrounded by bystanders.    

Police say the victim reportedly was involved in a physical altercation with another male prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

The Maui Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-5411.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The case is currently classified as a second degree assault.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1State Law Enforcement Hope To Shut Down Sexy Sandbar Saturday Party Before It Starts 2Tenants Getting Kicked Out Of Lahaina Crossroads Apartments Rent Nearly Doubling 3Former Maui Resident Advances To Semi Finals In American Ninja Warrior 4Maui Crime May 29 June 4 2022 Burglaries Break Ins Thefts 5Hmsa Kaimana Awards Honors 15 Students And Nine Schools 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 12 2022