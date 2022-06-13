Maui police are seeking public information on an assault reported in Kīhei early Saturday morning that left a man unconscious.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the rear of a private parking lot located at 1913 South Kīhei Road. Upon police arrival, a 29-year-old Haʻikū male was found unconscious, surrounded by bystanders.

Police say the victim reportedly was involved in a physical altercation with another male prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

The Maui Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-5411.

The case is currently classified as a second degree assault.