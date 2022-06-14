Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:43 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:13 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:53 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:26 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 04:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected. Background south swells will keep the south shores from going flat. The currently northwest swell will be on the decline, before getting a boost with the next swell due to arrive. The trade winds will maintain choppy surf along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.