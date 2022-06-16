Maui News

Application deadline for $830,000 Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant is June 17

June 16, 2022, 10:42 AM HST
* Updated June 16, 10:43 AM
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is seeking applications for a $830,000 grant for a contractor to implement its Emergency Financial Assistance program throughout the pae ʻāina. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. (HST).

The program provides Native Hawaiians with rental and utility support, and funding for car repairs, funeral expenses and out-of-pocket medical expenses.  

The grant funds $415,000 for fiscal year 2022 and $415,000 for fiscal year 2023.  

This new grant is in addition to the $14.9 million in grant solicitations that the Office of Hawaiian Affairs announced in April to support the implementation of its Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan that addresses education, health, housing and economic self-sufficiency.  

The grant solicitation for this service has been posted to OHA’s Grants website. Interested nonprofit organizations should visit www.oha.org/grants to view the solicitation. 

Native Hawaiians interested in information on how to qualify for OHA’s current Emergency Financial Assistance program are encouraged to visit www.oha.org/emergencyaid.  

