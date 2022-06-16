Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2022

June 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:10 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 05:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:08 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:29 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:56 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate, rough and choppy surf will dominate east facing shore surf through through early next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will see a slight boost in surf as a small northwest swell slowly builds today, peaks late tomorrow, then slowly subsides into the weekend. Another slightly larger northwest swell will fill in late Saturday and Sunday, then slowly subside into early next week, providing an additional small boost to north and west facing shore surf. Background southerly swells will continue into tomorrow. A series of slightly larger and longer period southerly swells will boost surf heights along south facing shores beginning as early as Saturday and persist through mid week next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
