Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 05:01 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:08 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:29 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:56 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate, rough and choppy surf will dominate east facing shore surf through through early next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will see a slight boost in surf as a small northwest swell slowly builds today, peaks late tomorrow, then slowly subsides into the weekend. Another slightly larger northwest swell will fill in late Saturday and Sunday, then slowly subside into early next week, providing an additional small boost to north and west facing shore surf. Background southerly swells will continue into tomorrow. A series of slightly larger and longer period southerly swells will boost surf heights along south facing shores beginning as early as Saturday and persist through mid week next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.