Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate, rough and choppy surf will dominate east facing shore surf through through early next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will see a slight boost in surf as a small northwest swell slowly builds today, peaks late tomorrow, then slowly subsides into the weekend. Another slightly larger northwest swell will fill in late Saturday and Sunday, then slowly subside into early next week, providing an additional small boost to north and west facing shore surf. Background southerly swells will continue into tomorrow. A series of slightly larger and longer period southerly swells will boost surf heights along south facing shores beginning as early as Saturday and persist through mid week next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com