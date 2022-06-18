Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:43 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:39 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:07 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 05:58 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Expect small surf along north and west facing shore through Tuesday as the current northwest swell moves through the island chain. Another slightly larger, northwest swell will fill in late tonight into Sunday, before slowly subsiding Monday into Tuesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain near to above average through much of next week as a long- period south- southwest swell fills in today, and peaks late tonight into tomorrow. A long period, south swell is anticipated to fill in late Monday, peak late Tuesday, then slowly subside into the second half of next week. Moderate to fresh trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.