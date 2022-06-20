Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 19, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Oct. 16, 1937 – May 19, 2022

Richard Carr Oldfield, 84, of Hilo, passed away on May 19 at home. Born Oct. 16, 1937 in Waynesboro, Mississippi, Richard worked as a builder and building designer prior to retirement.

He is survived by spouse, Frances Keonaona Stillman Oldfield of Hilo; son, Mark (Teresa) Oldfield of Sacramento, CA; daughter, Valeneia (Rick) Thompson of Mission Viejo, CA; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo on June 17, 2022. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m.

Julia Git Fu Ching Eldredge

July 17, 1926 – May 29, 2022

Julia Ching Eldredge, of Kahului, Maui, passed away at home on May 29, 2022. She was 95 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Amos Kauanoe Eldredge, her son, Lee Kaipo Eldredge, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her three remaining children, Keith Eldredge (Karen), Ema-Jule Eldredge (Chris), and Lyla Eldredge (Reuben), as well as 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Kahului Union Church. She worked at Snow White Laundry, State Department of Labor, and Maui El Dorado. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to their family and friends for their continued support, prayers, and love. They would also like to acknowledge the Maui Adult Day Care Centers and Hospice Maui for their compassionate care during her time with them.

Florence Hara

Dec. 19, 1930 – May 14, 2022

Florence Lagazo Hara, 91, of Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi, passed away on May 14, 2022. She was born in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on Dec. 19, 1930, the eldest of six children, to the late Vitaliano and Francisca Lagazo. She was a mother and homemaker.

Florence is predeceased by her husband, Juan, and son, Wilfred. She is survived by her children: Rolando (Cynthia), Merlyn (Michael-deceased) Hanada, Ellen (Robert) Coffey, Darren (Janell); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Rosita and Elicia (Anastacio-deceased) Palomar; brothers Prudencio (Linda), Lorenzo (Lynn), and Fausto (Tina); nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Nakamura Mortuary on June 24, 2022. Public viewing at 9:30 a.m., service at 10:45 a.m., and burial at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. Covid safety measures will be followed.

Mirna A. Dominguez

Aug. 2, 1953 – June 9, 2022

Mirna A. Dominguez, 68, of Kahului, passed away on June 9, 2022, with family at her side, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Aug. 2, 1953 in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Mirna was known to her family and friend as loving, and compassionate.She lived her life for her family, always prioritizing their needs and happiness above her own. She frequently enjoyed family BBQs, holidays and loved to travel. Mirna enjoyed her work as a baker at Home Maid Bakery on Maui, Hawaiʻi.

She was predeceased by her parents, Antonio & Gervilla Arcano. She is survived by her beloved husband, Marceliano “Nad” Dominguez; her siblings, Romeo (Magdelena-deceased) Arcano, Jaime (Dina-deceased) Arcano, Edie (Adela) Arcano, Oscar-deceased (Luz) Arcano, Remedios (Danny Alasaas, Chit (Arthur) Sagayaga, Maryann (Rolly) Pugal, Roger (Evelyn) Arcano, Henedina Arcano (Roberto Torio), Elmer Arcano (Maryann Papagayo); and numerous nieces and nephews.