Maui Arts & Entertainment

Standup comedian Jo Koy returning to Maui for three shows in July

June 20, 2022, 7:00 AM HST
* Updated June 19, 5:48 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Courtesy MACC

Standup comedian Jo Koy is returning to Maui with three shows in mid-July.

As part of his “Funny is Funny” world tour, he will perform at 7 p.m. July 14, 15 and 16 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. 

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. today to MACC members only. Tickets for the general public will start online at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In 2017, Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with more than 23,000 tickets sold, according to news reports. He broke a Honolulu record for a single performer’s ticket sales. 

In 2019, the comedian reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for standup comedy album, “Live From Seattle.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He has appeared on more than 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately, according to the MACC. Other TV appearances include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Lights Out with David Spade” and “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick,” among others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $65.50, $75.50, $195.50 (VIP), plus applicable fees, and will be held online only. For information, visit the MACC website

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Iwi Kupuna Found At West Maui Surf Spot Puamana Beach Park May Find Rest Soon 2King Kamehameha Celebration Returned To Lahaina With Colorful Parade 3Maui Crime June 5 11 2022 Burglaries Break Ins Thefts 4Pedestrian In Road At Night Dies After Being Struck By Two Vehicles In Kahului 5Former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Indicted In Bribery Scheme With Businessman 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 19 2022