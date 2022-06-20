PC: Courtesy MACC

Standup comedian Jo Koy is returning to Maui with three shows in mid-July.

As part of his “Funny is Funny” world tour, he will perform at 7 p.m. July 14, 15 and 16 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. today to MACC members only. Tickets for the general public will start online at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In 2017, Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with more than 23,000 tickets sold, according to news reports. He broke a Honolulu record for a single performer’s ticket sales.

In 2019, the comedian reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for standup comedy album, “Live From Seattle.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He has appeared on more than 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately, according to the MACC. Other TV appearances include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Lights Out with David Spade” and “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick,” among others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $65.50, $75.50, $195.50 (VIP), plus applicable fees, and will be held online only. For information, visit the MACC website.