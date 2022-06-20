The University of Hawaiʻi will host a free online forum for the community to learn more about statewide efforts to expand broadband services and digital literacy opportunities.

The forum, which is open to the public, will be held via Zoom from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. To register, click here.

“Broadband Infrastructure and Digital Equity: Building Digital Foundations for Hawaiʻi’s Communities” is the first of many planned meetings to provide attendees with information of the programs in progress, as well as provide opportunities for the community to get involved and provide input to the planning process, according to a news release.

The ability to connect with one another through online means has become increasingly important throughout the past several years, and has become even more vital to reach critical education, healthcare and government resources and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

“Meaningful access to universal broadband service is critical to supporting digital equity for all residents of Hawaiʻi,” Garret Yoshimi, UH vice president for information technology and chief information officer, said in the release. “Our UH team is helping to lead the statewide efforts to build important human and technological infrastructure that will be the foundation for our residents to thrive in the highly connected future. These public investments in broadband access directly align with UH’s mission to provide higher education, while working in collaboration with our statewide communities to support all of Hawaiʻi’s residents.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In August 2021, Gov. David Ige tasked the UH System with leading and coordinating a broad scale strategic investment effort to ensure that all of Hawaiʻi’s citizens have access to robust and reliable broadband services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes the following: