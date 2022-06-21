Maui News

Menstrual equity bill signed into law so students can receive free products

June 21, 2022, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated June 20, 3:11 PM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Hawai’i Senate Communications
PC: Hawai’i Senate Communications

With students, teachers and advocate groups, Gov. David Ige signed SB 2821 SD2 HD1 CD1 into law Monday, according to a press release. 

The measure requires the state Department of Education to provide menstrual products free of charge to all students on all public-school campuses.  

Hawai’i is the sixth state in the country to require that schools provide the products free of charge to all students. This law goes into effect on July 1.  

Nikki-Ann Yee, co-founder of the Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi, has been a leader in the fight for menstrual equity in Hawaiʻi. She said her organization has helped address the issue of “period poverty.”

“As Native Hawaiian women born and raised in Waimanalo, my sisters and I started the Maʻi Movement because there was no organization in Hawaiʻi dedicated to addressing the issue of period poverty,” Yee said in the release. “With the support of our legislators, educators, and community members, we’re now able to provide students in our schools, no matter their socio-economic background, with the support they need.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Menstrual equity was a priority this legislative session. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“In my Opening Day remarks, I shared that I was surprised to learn that families were sometimes forced to choose between buying food and menstrual products,” said Sen. President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau) said in the release. “This is not a choice that our community members should ever have to make. I am thrilled that Governor Ige signed this bill into law and that our menstruating students will now have access to the products they need at school.” 

Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani (District 18 -Mililani Town, portion of Waipi‘o Gentry, Waikele, Village Park, Royal Kunia) introduced SB 2821 and worked closely with advocates as it moved through the session. 

“This is an important step as we work hard to continue to improve the quality of life for our students,” Sen. Vice President Kidani said in the release. “I want to extend a sincere mahalo to the advocates who championed this bill, especially Ilima Intermediate teacher Sara “Mili” Milianta-Laffin, her students, and Nikki-Ann Yee of Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. They have fought for this legislation for three years, and I am so pleased that this bill came to fruition this year.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Electric Seaglider Network For People And Freight Being Explored In Hawaii 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 19 2022 3King Kamehameha Celebration Returned To Lahaina With Colorful Parade 4Standup Comedian Jo Koy Returning To Maui For Three Shows In July 5Iwi Kupuna Found At West Maui Surf Spot Puamana Beach Park May Find Rest Soon 6Kukuiula Bridge In East Maui Reopened Today County Says