Hawaiian Telcomʻs new directors: L-R: Kyle Izumigawa, Shereen Johnson and Michael Morales.

Hawaiian Telcom recently named three new directors to continue its statewide fiber network expansion and growth.

They are:

Kyle Izumigawa, Director – Information Technology Operations

Shereen Johnson, Director – Security Operations and Compliance

Michael Morales, Director – Business Services Consulting

Izumigawa is overseeing the company’s data center operations, desktop support and help desk. Izumigawa has 20 years of experience in information technology. Prior to joining Hawaiian Telcom, he was Vice President of Managed Services for Pacxa and Director of Information Technology for the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi.



Izumigawa earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Menlo College in Silicon Valley and an MBA from the University of Hawai‘i – Mānoa. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and Project Management Professional. Izumigawa resides in Mililani.

Johnson is responsible for physical and cyber security processes and compliance management. She has more than 30 years of management experience in large organizations, primarily focused on security, safety and compliance.

Prior to joining Hawaiian Telcom, from 2014 to 2022, she was at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl, most recently as Director of Security and Safety. She also served as Safety Manager at Queen’s from 1995 to 2002. Johnson had served as Director of Environmental Health and Safety at the University of California at Irvine Medical Center for 12 years.



She holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from California Coast University. Johnson resides in Kapolei.



Morales has re-joined Hawaiian Telcom, having worked in program management and managed services from 2004 to 2011. He now will lead a team responsible for the assessment, design and implementation of network, security, and cloud/data center solutions for businesses.

Morales previously was Chief Operating Officer with Business Solution Technologies and served as a client executive with World Wide Technology, and in project and program management roles with Goldman Sachs and Verizon Corporation, both in New York City.



Morales earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business from the University of Hawai‘i – Mānoa and an MBA in Marketing Management from Pace University in New York City. Morales currently serves on the Board of Directors of Lanakila Pacific. He resides in Kahala.

