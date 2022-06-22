Kainalu Higbee

The Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for an on-going investigation to find missing person Kainalu Higbee.

The 41-year-old male was last seen May 7, 2022 in the Lahaina area.

His vehicle was located on private property and towed.

Higbee is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark colored board shorts.

Anyone who has any possible information regarding this person or anyone who has seen this

person is asked to call Det. Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre at 808-244-6423. Anyone wishing

to remain anonymous is asked to call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.