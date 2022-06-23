Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 06:09 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 10:06 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:18 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South shore surf will see a gradual decline through Saturday as the current south swell moves through. A series of new long-period south swells will increase south shore surf above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week. 


Minimal north shore surf will extend into next week. 


Steady trade wind swell will keep below normal, choppy east shore surf into next week. A small northeast swell will also move through the islands late Friday through early next week, providing a small boost to north and east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
