The 45th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards will be held July 20 on O’ahu. File photo Courtesy: Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement present the 45th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards on July 20 at the Sheraton Waikiki on Oʻahu.

The awards ceremony is the state’s biggest night in music and the biggest fundraising effort of the year for the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

This year, the event will be in collaboration with the annual Native Hawaiian Convention. Thirty awards will be given out, including Album of the Year. The nominees are: Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro, Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a, Keāiwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe, Native Lands by Kulāiwi and Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga.

“The pandemic taught us to take what’s most important and to mālama,” said the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts’ Board of Governors. “A reset is always necessary to bring everything back into focus.

“Go back to the beginning to where it all started and mālama the foundation that nurtured you. Returning to the source means taking a deep look into yourself, your work, your music, your soul. For our recording arts community we are excited to be able to celebrate together in the theme of “E Ho‘i i Ka Piko, Return to the Core.”

The public can purchase tickets ranging from $175 – $275 starting July 1 at https://cvent.me/ka3Lb7. A special and limited rate is available to HARA members through June 30. For more information, contact the registrar at 808-864-9812 or [email protected]