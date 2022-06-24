Maui Arts & Entertainment

45th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards set for July 20 on Oʻahu

June 24, 2022, 4:08 PM HST
* Updated June 24, 1:10 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The 45th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards will be held July 20 on O’ahu. File photo Courtesy: Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement present the 45th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards on July 20 at the Sheraton Waikiki on Oʻahu.

The awards ceremony is the state’s biggest night in music and the biggest fundraising effort of the year for the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

This year, the event will be in collaboration with the annual Native Hawaiian Convention. Thirty awards will be given out, including Album of the Year. The nominees are: Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro, Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a, Keāiwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe, Native Lands by Kulāiwi and Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga.

To see the rest of the nominees, click here.

“The pandemic taught us to take what’s most important and to mālama,” said the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts’ Board of Governors. “A reset is always necessary to bring everything back into focus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Go back to the beginning to where it all started and mālama the foundation that nurtured you. Returning to the source means taking a deep look into yourself, your work, your music, your soul. For our recording arts community we are excited to be able to celebrate together in the theme of “E Ho‘i i Ka Piko, Return to the Core.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public can purchase tickets ranging from $175 – $275 starting July 1 at https://cvent.me/ka3Lb7. A special and limited rate is available to HARA members through June 30. For more information, contact the registrar at 808-864-9812 or [email protected]

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Minimum Wage Hike And Tax Refund Bills Signed Into Law 2Mauis Maliko Bay Makes National Top 10 Beach List For High Bacteria Count 3Upcountry W Maui To Be Placed Under Water Shortage Restrictions Starting Thursday 4Maui Police Seek Public Help To Find Missing Person Kainalu Higbee 5Police Arrest Man 54 In Connection With Kula Murder 6Rodeo Fireworks Music Planned Around Maui For Fourth Of July Weekend