Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2022

June 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 08:11 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:23 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:18 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




This recent small, long period south swell will maintain steady waist high south facing shore surf. A reinforcing slightly higher south southwest bump in swell on Monday may peak south surf to just under High Surf Advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Recent weak trade flow will dampen the east facing shore wind wave chop. A small, low period northeast swell passing around the islands tonight through Sunday will provide a minor boost to early week surf along many northeastern and eastern exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture with E winds 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
