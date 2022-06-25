Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:11 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:23 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:18 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

This recent small, long period south swell will maintain steady waist high south facing shore surf. A reinforcing slightly higher south southwest bump in swell on Monday may peak south surf to just under High Surf Advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Recent weak trade flow will dampen the east facing shore wind wave chop. A small, low period northeast swell passing around the islands tonight through Sunday will provide a minor boost to early week surf along many northeastern and eastern exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with E winds 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.