Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
This recent small, long period south swell will maintain steady waist high south facing shore surf. A reinforcing slightly higher south southwest bump in swell on Monday may peak south surf to just under High Surf Advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Recent weak trade flow will dampen the east facing shore wind wave chop. A small, low period northeast swell passing around the islands tonight through Sunday will provide a minor boost to early week surf along many northeastern and eastern exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with E winds 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com