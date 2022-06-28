King Kekaulike High School graduate Jake Thomas (right), Colin John (top) and Sheryl Renee will be performing during Jazz Maui events in July. Photos courtesy of artists

Nonprofit Jazz Maui is hosting a series of concerts in July to benefit jazz education workshops for local music teachers and students.

The first jazz concert “Experience” is sold out. But tickets are available for the other concerts:

July 2: Third Annual Jazz, Blues and Beyond Concert on the Altitude Deck, 650 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei. The concert features Lee Norris and Concept 4; the Jake Thomas Quartet; and the Colin John Blues Band, with special guests vocalist Sheryl Renee and blues artist R.E. Metoyer. Doors open at 5 p.m.

July 3: Jazz Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Tasting at its factory at 78 Ulupono St. in Lahaina. The concert features trumpeter Paul January and blues and jazz vocalist Sheryl Renee. Chocolate tasting begins at 11:30 a.m., with live entertainment.

July 4: A free Fourth of July concert will be held at Campbell Park, 680 Front St. in Lahaina, at 5 p.m. The annual holiday concert begins with music by the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, followed at 6 p.m. by the Na Ali’i Big Band and at 7 p.m. by the Maui Community Band. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m. This event is also supported by Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Lahaina Sunrise Rotary, Lahaina Town Action Committee and the County of Maui.

July 30: The Mana Music Quartet will play at the McCoy Studio Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Kisa Uradomo will be the guest violinist with The Mana Music Quartet’s concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on July 30.

The Mana Music Quartet performs songs from their album ”Queen Lilioukalani” that won the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Instrumental Album of the Year in 2021. It is a collection of songs written by the last monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom, including 15 of the queen’s 165 known compositions.

The Mana Music Quartet consists of Joshua Nakazawa, cellist; Eric Silberger, violinist; Mann-Wen Lo, violinist; and Duane Padilla, violist. The program also includes Brahms’ String Quintet No. 2 Op111 and features special guest violinist Kisa Uradomo. For tickets, visit www.mauiarts.org.

A Jazz Maui teacher workshop is taking place at King Kekaulike High School Band Room on July 26, followed by student workshops on July 27 and 29, also at King Kekaulike from noon to 2 p.m.

Jazz Maui workshops offer music teachers and students learning experiences to enhance their knowledge, technique and skill, said event organizer Bryant Neal.

One beneficiary of Jazz Maui’s educational programs is King Kekaulike High School graduate Jake Thomas, who was accepted to State University of New York and is first trumpet at the school. He will be playing in the Jake Thomas Quartet concert with keyboardist Sal Godinez, drummer Paul Marchetti, bassist Denny M. and vocalist Sheryl Renee.

Jazz Maui is a branch of the nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group. It is supported by Arts Education for Children Group, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program, County of Maui, Makana Aloha Foundation, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau and South Maui Learning Ohana Inc.

For tickets and more information, visit www.jazzmaui.org, text 808-283-3576 or email [email protected]

