PC: librarieshawaii.org

In state observance of the Independence Day 2022 holiday, all public libraries and library support offices will be closed Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, a news release said.

Makawao Public Library will be open with “special hours” on Friday, July 1, the release added. Hours can be found by calling the site at (808) 573-8785. Other libraries that have modified hours Friday include Aiea and Hawaiʻi Kai public libraries on Oʻahu.

The release said that a library card can download ebooks, stream moves, learn a language, read the New York Times and other features on the state library website.

For more information, find the state library holiday schedule at: librarieshawaii.org/visit/updates/holiday-schedule/ or call your local branch library.