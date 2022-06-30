Maui News

Hawaiʻi airports expect busy Fourth of July holiday weekend

June 30, 2022, 4:41 AM HST
  • Recent security screening lines at Kahului Airport on Maui. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.
Travelers can expect long lines at Hawaiʻi’s five major airports during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising anyone traveling out of Honolulu, Kahului, Līhuʻe, Kona, or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

DOT officials report that long lines at security checkpoints have been observed at these airports and passenger volume over the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends has equaled or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

With the Fourth of July holiday falling on Monday, HDOT recommends those catching a flight during peak hours should arrive at the airport at least three hours in advance. The department reports that major airlines have agreed to make sure ticket counters are open at least three hours before scheduled flights during the busy summer season.

Other recommendations for summer travel include:

Catch a ride to the airport

Public parking is usually in short supply during the summer travel season. More information on public parking and number of available stalls follows:

Masking is optional, but the CDC recommends it

Use of a covering over your nose and mouth is no longer required in indoor public transportation hubs, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends this practice based on available data.

Review TSA’s videos on preparing carry-ons and other tips

The Transportation Security Administration has created a series of videos to help travelers before they go through security checkpoints.

