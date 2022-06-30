Green growth at Haleakalā National Park. PC: stock image / mikelju

Help endangered plants survive by transplanting, weeding or preparing seeds at the Haleakalā National Park plant nursery from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 5.

Volunteers may drive to the location of the work, just inside the park entrance, a news release said. Reservations are requested.

Facilitated by Friends of Haleakalā National Park, the monthly service trip is held the first Tuesday of each month.

Volunteers will help park horticulturist with jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated, such as transplanting, weeding, cleaning and preparing seeds for storage or planting, and some pot washing. The park recycles pots that have to be carefully cleaned to prevent the spread of plant diseases. Most of the work is done inside.

For more information, visit fhnp.org. For a reservation, send email to [email protected] or call (808) 572-1584.