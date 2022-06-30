Maui News

Impaired driving enforcement campaign launched ahead of Fourth of July weekend

June 30, 2022, 4:59 PM HST
The Maui Police Department launches its Fourth of July Weekend – Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign on Friday, July 1. Enforcement will continue through the holiday weekend, with sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols planned at various locations.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe and provided the following tips:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give them your keys before going out.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.
  • Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.  If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving, police said. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” according to a department press release.

