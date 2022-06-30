(7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

The County of Maui’s, Department of Fire and Public Safety started the sale of Fourth of July fireworks on Wednesday, with sales ending on July 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

A fireworks permit is not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground.

The department notes that retail stores will not be selling any firecrackers during this holiday so no Firecracker Permits will be sold.

Public Aerial Fireworks Display Locations:

There are two public aerial displays planned this year–one on July 2 as part of the 26th Annual Lānaʻi Pineapple Festival, and the other on July 4, as part of the Lahaina Fourth of July Fireworks celebration.

Fireworks for the Lānaʻi event begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 2, at Dole Park on Awalua Ave.

The only public display on the Fourth of July, takes place as part of the Lahaina Fourth of July Fireworks celebration. Fireworks will be launched from an offshore barge along Front Street in Lahaina, beginning at approximately 8 p.m.

Rules regarding fireworks use:

The Maui Fire Department reminds residents that fireworks can only be legally set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

The department notes that aerial fireworks are “illegal and extremely dangerous.” The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

“The use of fireworks to celebrate the the Fourth of July is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy. Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries,” Fire Department officials said in a press release.

To ensure our community can continue celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with its use, the department advises the public to remember the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety.

“Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July celebration and continue to celebrate the every Fourth of July with fireworks. The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place … Leave fireworks to the professionals,” Department officials advise.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.

http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrs2006/Vol03_Ch0121-0200D/HRS0132D/HRS_0132D-.HTM