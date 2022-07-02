Detour routes. PC: Goodfellow Bros.

Work to replace Kahana Nui Bridge in West Maui will require the closure of a portion of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in the vicinity of the bridge for nearly seven months, according to the Department of Public Works. The project also includes work on underground utilities.

Goodfellow Bros. LLC is the contractor on the $5.3 million project. Construction is scheduled for July 5, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2023. Affected residents are being informed, and electronic sign boards have been installed.

Work includes demolition and removal of the existing bridge structure and replacing it with a new bridge with driveways, curbs and sidewalks, signs and roadway striping.

Work hours and days are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Traffic will be detoured along Lower Honoapiʻilani Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway. Motorists are asked to follow instructions on traffic control signs and from personnel directing traffic on site.