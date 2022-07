Maui police responded to five burglaries, 16 vehicle thefts and 15 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven-day period from June 12 to 18, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 58% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 6% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins had decreased 12% from the week before when 17 incidents were also reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Thursday, June 16, 5:21 p.m.: 200 block of Door of Fairth Road, Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, June 13, 8:42 a.m.: 1401 Liloa Drive, Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate School. Non-residential, forced entry.

Nāpili:

Sunday, June 12, 9:19 a.m.: 3500 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, June 18, 9:54 a.m.: 5200 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Spreckelsville:

Saturday, June 18, 7:15 a.m.: 500 block of Stable Road, Spreckelsville. Residential, unlawful entry.

16 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, June 12, 7:04 a.m.: 400 block Kāʻao Circle, Kahului. Blue 2010 Mazda Grand Touring.

Tuesday, June 14, 2:47 p.m.: 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at UH Maui College. Black 1999 Honda Accord.

Tuesday, June 14, 2:47 p.m.: 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at UH Maui College. Grey 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Kapalua:

Sunday, June 12, 7:54 a.m.: 13400 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua. Dark blue 2016 Honda HRV.

Sunday, June 12, 4:54 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Silver 2022 Kia Sorento.

Lahaina:

Monday, June 13, 7:58 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Lahaina at Nākālele Point. Silver 2020 Chrysler Pacifica.

Thursday, June 16, 7:10 p.m.: Windmills Beach, Lahaina. Black 2016 BMW X3.

Māʻalaea:

Monday, June 13, 10:21 a.m.: 10750 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Māʻalaea at McGregor Point. White 1991 Ford van.

Pāʻia:

Monday, June 13, 2:43 p.m.: 10900 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Hoʻokipa Park. Black 2020 Nissan Sentra.

Wailea:

Wednesday, June 15, 1:25 p.m.: 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea at Wailea ʻEkahi Village. White 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Wednesday, June 15, 6:06 p.m.: South Kīhei Road, Wailea at Keawakapu Beach North. 2021 Kia Soul, color unknown.

Wailuku:

Monday, June 13, 8:23 p.m.: MM 16, Wailuku. White 2021 Dodge Charger.

Wednesday, June 15, 5:15 p.m.: 870 ʻĪao Valley Road, Wailuku at Kepaniwai Park. Red 2021 Chrysler 300S.

Friday, June 17, 3:04 p.m.: 200 block of Hoʻokahi St., Wailuku. White 2006 Subaru Forester.

Friday, June 17, 8:10 p.m.: Makamakaʻole Gulch, Wailuku. Black 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Saturday, June 18, 10:35 a.m.: 200 block of South Alu Road, Wailuku. White 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited.

15 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Thursday, June 16, 5:21 p.m.: 200 block of Door of Faith Road, Haʻikū. Black 2006 Lexus RX330.

Thursday, June 16, 5:21 p.m.: 200 block of Door of Faith Road, Haʻikū. Black 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Kahului:

Friday, June 17, 5:20 p.m.: 214 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Lowes Hoʻokele. Silver 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Saturday, June 18, 3:55 p.m.: 1 Lanui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. White 2018 Honda Pilot.

Kaunakakai:

Tuesday, June 14, 1:15 a.m.: 200 block of ʻĪlio Road, Kaunakakai. White 2019 Honda Fit.

Kīhei:

Sunday, June 12, 10:38 a.m.: 2695 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kamaʻole Sands. Gold 2003 Hyundai Elantra.

Monday, June 13, 8:42 a.m.: 700 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. White 1997 Hyundai Elantra.

Monday, June 13, 9: 12 a.m.: 2075 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Shores of Maui. Blue 2021 Zhong moped.

Monday, June 13, 10:38 a.m.: 2100 block of ʻIliʻili Road, Kīhei. White 2021 Benelli (Italy) motorcycle.

Tuesday, June 14, 10:19 a.m.: 2777 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Maui Kamaʻole. Silver 2004 Honda CRV.

Wednesday, June 15, 10:55 a.m.: 1-100 Walaka St., Kīhei. Silver 2002 Toyota Sienna van.

Friday, June 17, 2:53 a.m.: 200 block of Hale Kai St., Kīhei. Grey 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Lahaina:

Friday, June 17, 9:30 a.m.: 800 block of Front St., Lahaina. White 2022 Sunhou S & T Motorcycle, or Jiangsu Sunhou S&T Motorcycle moped.

Pāʻia: