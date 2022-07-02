Maui Bus at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. Maui Now photo.

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is considering the possibility of “flexing” federal highway funds to buy new buses.

The Maui MPO is now accepting public comments on its Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program Revision #6, which includes the following changes:

Flex $5 million of Federal Highway Administration funds to the Federal Transit Administration for the purchase of buses on Maui; and

Add the West Maui Greenway shared use path to the TIP to facilitate design and construction funds for the project.

According to the Maui MPO, transferring or “flexing” funds from Federal Highway programs to the Federal Transit program facilitates federal investments at the local level for measures that improve access and enhance transit operations. “This funding method promotes greater coordination between agencies to speed up project delivery and reduce costs,” according to the organization.

The Hawai’i Department of Transportation requested that Maui MPO facilitate the transfer of funds, which will enable the State to request the maximum amount of federal redistribution funds for Hawaiʻi. To move forward with the transfer, the Maui TIP must be amended by late July. Maui MPO will follow the accelerated amendment process outlined in its TIP policy.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Maui MPO at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793. A public review draft of Revision #6 is available on mauimpo.org through July 8, 2022.

The TIP includes all transportation projects on Maui that use federal highway or transit money or are regionally significant. By identifying projects in the TIP, Maui can receive funding for roads, bridges, bus transit, trails, paths, and sidewalks.

Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui.