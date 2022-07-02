Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:18 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:54 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:11 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected along all shores into next week. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but surf will likely stay below the advisory threshold of 10 feet. The current small south swell will continue to lower. Only very small, medium period, background south and southeast swells are expected into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.