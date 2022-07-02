Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 02, 2022

July 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:18 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:54 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:11 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected along all shores into next week. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but surf will likely stay below the advisory threshold of 10 feet. The current small south swell will continue to lower. Only very small, medium period, background south and southeast swells are expected into next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Mauis Lily Meola Gives Golden Buzzer Performance Of Daydream On National Stage  251 3 Acres Acquired In West Maui For County Park  3Maui Police Unsure If Shooting Was Negligent Or Criminal Hunting Poaching Investigated  4Despite Pushback New Affordable Sales Price Guides For Maui County Advance  5Man Suffers Gunshot Wound While Driving On Maui Veterans Highway  6Us Labor Department Recovers 117000 For 70 Servers Of Hawaiʻi Restaurant Group