July 3, 2022, 7:31 PM HST
Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, bulky-item recycling event hosted by Mālama Maui Nui for residents of West Maui. July’s event will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lāhaina in the parking lot mauka/behind the Lāhaina District Court. 

To request an appointment, fill out a request form at MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen.

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, and the County of Maui – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal, and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only).

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and our partners.

Want to support Mālama Maui Nui? Donations ensure Mālama Maui’s Nui’s important community programs can continue. To donate, visit MalamaMauiNui.org/Donate.

For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Mālama Maui Nui website at MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen.

